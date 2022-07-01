Afternoon brief: Monsoon likely to cover entire country by July 6, says IMD, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon likely to cover entire country by July 6, says IMD

The monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by July 6 even as it is yet to arrive in parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening. Read more

‘Fearless’ Sanjay Raut has nothing to hide, appears before ED in money laundering case

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut described himself as a ‘fearless’ person as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Read more

Watch: Neeraj Chopra makes blockbuster return to Diamond League with national record throw of 89.94 m

In a matter of just three weeks, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra shattered his own very national record in men's javelin as he made a stupendous return to the Diamond League, clinching his maiden top-three finish with a record throw which fell short of the 90m mark only by a whisker. Read more

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect review | R Madhavan wins with the story of an underdog, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo is endearing

Pick the life story of a popular, celebrated personality, make a biopic on them and you know audiences would get drawn to the theatres. But when you choose to tell a tale of an underdog and yet manage to hold everyone's attention with your compelling storytelling and execution, that's the actual win. Read more

Loved Mira Rajput's orange shirt and white shorts set for Italy holiday with Shahid Kapoor? It costs ₹22k

Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, are currently holidaying in Italy with their kids. The couple has been posting dreamy snippets from their vacation. Read more

Woman takes superbike for a spin on road, viral video shows how people react

Have you ever found yourself stopping to look and admire an amazing looking vehicle while outside? That is what these people did when a woman took her three-wheeled motorcycle for a spin. She also recorded her encounters and shared the video on Instagram. Read more

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder breaks cover as advanced, electrified SUV

Toyota Kirloskar India has taken the covers off the 2022 mid-size Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, that has been introduced as a fully hybrid model. Bookings for the SUV have opened online and at dealerships for a token amount of ₹25,000. Read more

