Afternoon brief: CEO Elon Musk says Russia may attack Starlink internet and all the latest news

Elon Musk says Starlink likely to be cyber target in Ukraine, ‘use only when…'

Elon Musk has issued a note of caution that his company's satellite broadband service Stalink could come under Russian target in Ukraine as Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still functioning in some parts of Ukraine. "Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," SpaceX founder Musk tweeted. Read more

Ukraine nuclear power plant fire, sparked by Russia attack, put out

A fire that broke out in a training building near the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been extinguished, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday. Read more

'As we say in dressing room, double it up': Rahul Dravid felicitates Virat Kohli on reaching 100th Test landmark - Watch

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Friday felicitated former India skipper Virat Kohli as the 33-year-old reached the 100th Test landmark in Mohali. Kohli became the twelfth Indian cricketer to have achieved the feat, joining an elite list of batters to have reached the figure that includes Dravid himself, alongside legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag. Read more

Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif are ready for another round, film out next April. Watch

Salman Khan has shared the first teaser for upcoming movie Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and will be out on April 21. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Salman wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (All of us should take care of oursel.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.” Read more

Do you have diabetes? Follow these Ayurveda dos and don'ts

Ayurveda expert Dr Nikita Kohli suggests some dos and don'ts that must be followed by a person with diabetes. Read more

Flight attendant soothes crying kid, wholesome video leaves people emotional

The video of the flight attendance soothing a crying child may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too. Read more

