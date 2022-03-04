Elon Musk says Starlink likely to be cyber target in Ukraine, ‘use only when…'
Elon Musk has issued a note of caution that his company's satellite broadband service Stalink could come under Russian target in Ukraine as Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still functioning in some parts of Ukraine. "Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," SpaceX founder Musk tweeted.
Ukraine minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov replied noting the word of caution and wrote, "We are going to use them for Ukrainians also after our victory."
Starlink has also updated software to reduce peak power consumption, Elon Musk tweeted. "Updating software to reduce peak power consumption, so Starlink can be powered from car cigarette lighter. Mobile roaming enabled, so phased array antenna can maintain signal while on moving vehicle," Elon Musk tweeted.
After minister's appeal to Elon Musk to provide Starlink terminals for the satellite broadband service as Ukraine's communication networks and internet services have been hit in the aftermath of Russia's invasion, Musk arranged the same and said more terminals will be reaching Ukraine.
With Russia escalating its attack on Ukraine, Musk said Starlink can come under Russia's cyberattack. "Almost all Visat Ukraine user terminals were rendered permanently unusable by a Russian cyberattack on day of invasion, so...yes," Musk wrote.
What does the alert mean?
This alert is for Ukrainians using Starlink connections. Elon Musk urged Ukrainians to turn on Starlink only when needed and place antenna away as far away from people as possible. Using light camouflage over the antenna to avoid visual detection has also been advised.
