Afternoon brief: Navjot Sidhu meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, and all the latest news

Navjot Sidhu joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar: ‘Fight is for…’

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday joined the wrestlers in their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read more

Watch: DC, SRH fans exchange blows in violent brawl during IPL 2023 match in Delhi

During Match 40 of IPL 2023, DC and SRH fans reportedly exchanged blows in a violent brawl, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Read more

Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in micro-mini fur dress, nails Met Gala theme early with tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a micro-mini dress for an outing in NYC. She nailed Met Gala theme early in the ensemble as it paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. Read more

Hrithik Roshan dances at wedding, joins bride and groom on stage; fan says 'if it happened to me I'd forget my husband'

At a wedding Hrithik Roshan attended recently, the actor was seen dancing with the bride and groom. The video is winning hearts on Reddit. Read more

Mark Zuckerberg designs 3D-printed clothes for his daughters. See pic

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared that he designed 3D-printed clothes. He even learned sewing with it. Take a look at his designs inside. Read more

Brezza and other SUVs continue to power Maruti sales in April

Maruti Suzuki on Monday reported it sold 160,529 units in the month of April, up from 150,661 units sold in the same month of 2022 – domestic and exports combined. Read more

Virat Kohli's Lovely Birthday Wish For Anushka. Read more

