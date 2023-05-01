Home / Cricket / Watch: DC, SRH fans exchange blows in violent brawl during IPL 2023 match in Delhi

Watch: DC, SRH fans exchange blows in violent brawl during IPL 2023 match in Delhi

ByHT Sports Desk
May 01, 2023 04:25 PM IST

During Match 40 of IPL 2023, DC and SRH fans reportedly exchanged blows in a violent brawl at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

A video reported to have been recorded during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match shows fans exchanging blows, which has shocked everyone on social media. Brawls in sporting events is a common event in football matches, but it is new in cricket. Delhi Capitals crashed to a nine-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 40 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, but while all the attention was on the match, at a certain stand, things got out of control.

IPL 2023: DC, SRH fans engage in a violent brawl.
IPL 2023: DC, SRH fans engage in a violent brawl.

The brawl is also a sign of discontent with fans, with both sides underperforming this season. People could be seen punching kicking and even pulling each other with brute force with no one intervening. The guards and police officials were nowhere to be seen. The 45-minute video sums of the anger of fans of both teams and neither person held himself back in a vicious example of physical assault.

Watch the video below:

Also Read | 'CSK tried Jadeja as captain. They won't get a better option than...': Wasim Akram namedrops MS Dhoni's successor

Chasing a target of 198 runs, DC reached 188/6 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh (63) and Phil Salt (59). From SRH's bowling department, Mayank Markande was in good form and took two wickets. Initially, SRH posted 197/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of dominant batting by Abhishek Sharma (67) and Heinrich Klaasen (53*) whereas, Marsh grabbed four wickets for Delhi.

DC are currently bottom of the ten-team IPL 2023 points table with four points in eight matches, packed with two wins and six defeats. SRH meanwhile are ninth with six points in eight fixtures, including five defeats. David Warner-led DC had ended their two-match unbeaten streak against SRH when the two teams had met earlier this season not too long ago.

Chasing a target of 145 runs, SRH were restricted to 137/6 in 20 overs, with Mayank Agarwal (49) top-scoring. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets each for DC. DC had posted 144/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of good batting from Manish Pandey (34), Axar Patel (34). For SRH, Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had taken two wickets each.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl indian premier league delhi capitals sunrisers hyderabad + 2 more
ipl indian premier league delhi capitals sunrisers hyderabad + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out