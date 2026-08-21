India spin coach Sairaj Bahutule backs Kuldeep Yadav but says conditions will decide whether or not he plays in Colombo
Kuldeep picked up just one wicket for 103 runs in 25 overs across both Galle innings, and that made his place in the Playing XI questionable for the 2nd Test.
India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule addressed the media ahead of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka starting in Colombo on Sunday, and the discussions largely revolved around Kuldeep Yadav. The spinner bowled 25 overs in the first Test at Galle and took just one wicket, while the up-and-coming spinner Manav Suthar took a ten-for only in his second Test. Ravindra Jadeja also took four wickets in the match, so Kuldeep’s inability to make any impression is being scrutinised heavily. How come an out-and-out spinner takes just one wicket while the all-rounders like Suthar and Jadeja make merry?
When Bahutule was asked about Kuldeep’s bowling, he appeared to be backing the spinner. “I think we had to see how the trajectory or the speeds work in every session, and as the days went by and as there was a demand for different types of speeds and different types of trajectories, he definitely was making an effort to bowl that. I think he was playing his role, and again, just to mention that each bowler has his own strengths. So he was operating as a wrist spinner in a way where obviously the wicket got slower and slower each day, but I am sure he was bowling the way he normally bowls,” he said.
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But Bahutule couldn’t say for sure if Kuldeep was going to play in the second Test. That would depend on the conditions in Colombo. “It all depends on the conditions. What is the need that particular time in different conditions, what would be the right combination, is fast bowling an option, is adding a spinner an option. And Kuldeep, look, for me, I think he has been a fabulous bowler over the years. Yes, the wickets sometimes are slow, and sometimes the ball operates differently for the spinners on certain surfaces. But for me, he has always been a match-winner, and he definitely is in the scheme of things, but we will again decide on the combination once [they assess the conditions],” he said.
‘Suthar is like a banker for us’
53-year-old Bahutule, who played two Tests and 8 ODIs for India, spoke of Suthar in glowing terms. Suthar also took seven wickets in what was his debut game against Afghanistan in June earlier this year. “His trajectories are just getting better and better, puts in a lot on the ball, the revs are good and he is somebody who is like a banker for us, consistently being in the lengths which we want and that's how he is also evolving, he is also growing and we try and keep it very simple to be honest, not complicate things and work on his strengths,” Bahutule said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More