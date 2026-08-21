India spin coach Sairaj Bahutule backs Kuldeep Yadav but says conditions will decide whether or not he plays in Colombo

India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule addressed the media ahead of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka starting in Colombo on Sunday, and the discussions largely revolved around Kuldeep Yadav. The spinner bowled 25 overs in the first Test at Galle and took just one wicket, while the up-and-coming spinner Manav Suthar took a ten-for only in his second Test. Ravindra Jadeja also took four wickets in the match, so Kuldeep’s inability to make any impression is being scrutinised heavily. How come an out-and-out spinner takes just one wicket while the all-rounders like Suthar and Jadeja make merry? Sairaj Bahutule (extreme right) appeared to be defending Kuldeep Yadav's performance. (ANI Pic Service)

When Bahutule was asked about Kuldeep’s bowling, he appeared to be backing the spinner. “I think we had to see how the trajectory or the speeds work in every session, and as the days went by and as there was a demand for different types of speeds and different types of trajectories, he definitely was making an effort to bowl that. I think he was playing his role, and again, just to mention that each bowler has his own strengths. So he was operating as a wrist spinner in a way where obviously the wicket got slower and slower each day, but I am sure he was bowling the way he normally bowls,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Pass on the weed, brother’: AB de Villiers brutally mocked for putting Virat Kohli above Sachin Tendulkar

But Bahutule couldn’t say for sure if Kuldeep was going to play in the second Test. That would depend on the conditions in Colombo. “It all depends on the conditions. What is the need that particular time in different conditions, what would be the right combination, is fast bowling an option, is adding a spinner an option. And Kuldeep, look, for me, I think he has been a fabulous bowler over the years. Yes, the wickets sometimes are slow, and sometimes the ball operates differently for the spinners on certain surfaces. But for me, he has always been a match-winner, and he definitely is in the scheme of things, but we will again decide on the combination once [they assess the conditions],” he said.