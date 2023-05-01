Hrithik Roshan dances at wedding, joins bride and groom on stage; fan says 'if it happened to me I'd forget my husband'

Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction when it comes to dancing. He is considered one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. Now a clip has surfaced on Reddit from a recent wedding, where Hrithik can be seen dancing with the bride and groom, while the crowd cheered. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan tries to pose with food delivery person, his security pushes fan away. Watch) Hrithik Roshan was seen dancing up a storm with the bride and groom at a recent wedding.

A video that was posted on Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip, which sees Hrithik Roshan having a gala time with the bride and the groom on stage. The actor was seen grooving to some of his biggest hits, with the groom and other members of the family trying to follow his steps.

In the clip, Hrithik who looked dapper in an all-black suit, danced to the song Ghungroo from War, and then moved on to the Bang Bang title track. As Hrithik showed his moves, he also tagged along the groom and called him to dance alongside him. The bride was also seen dancing along with the actor on stage. The short clip also gave a glimpse of the crowd, where everyone cheered on for the impromptu dance performance on stage.

Many also took to the comments and reacted to Hrithik's dance video. "I only get warm wholesome vibe from Hrithik. And his moves are always natural and smooth," said one comment. "If that happened to me I would forget about my husband," joked a fan. "Hrithik is one of the rare actors who don't need background dancers in the dance videos. He is so good they are not needed," said one fan. Another said, "He's just effortless while dancing. Love to watch him dance."

Hrithik was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. His performance earned him a Filmfare nomination in the Best Actor category. Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter with actor Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. Hrithik is also set to return for the sequel of War, although no announcement about it has been made yet.

