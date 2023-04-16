Hrithik Roshan tries to pose with food delivery person, his security pushes fan away. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan went out for dinner with his ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which Hrithik was seen exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. The actor wore a black T-shirt, blue denims, a cap, and black shoes. (Also Read | When Hrithik Roshan said he 'can't think of remarriage' as he opened up about divorce from Sussanne Khan) Hrithik Roshan tried to pose with a food delivery person but his security pushed him away.

Hrithik came near his car and waited for the others to join him. He also gestured to them asking about the delay. A person seemingly asked Hrithik for a picture but the actor politely refused. When a food delivery person tried taking a selfie with the actor he leaned towards him. However, his security guard pushed the person away. Hrithik was seen nodding after this.

A few minutes later, Sussanne Khan's brother Zayed Khan came out of the restaurant and walked towards Hrithik. He was followed by Arslan and Sussanne. For the outing, Sussanne and Arslan twinned in black outfits. While Sussanne opted for a sheer black top and khaki pants, Arslan wore a black T-shirt and blue denims. Hrithik and Sussanne's younger son Hridaan was also seen in the clip.

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in December 2000 at a private ceremony in Bangalore. While they welcomed Hrehaan in 2006, Hridaan was born in 2008. Sussanne and Hrithik separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Hrithik is currently dating actor Saba Azad.

Recently, Hrithik was seen with Saba at a restaurant in Mumbai. Both the actors twinned in black outfits. While Hrithik chose a black T-shirt and shirt, Saba wore a sleeveless black gown. Hrithik greeted the paparazzi before making his way to the car. Hrithik and Saba have been making public appearances together since last year.

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. He will also helm the sequel of War, though, he has not made any official comment till date.

