Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Nepal PM to visit India, hold talks on trade, transit & energy, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Nepal PM to visit India, hold talks on trade, transit & energy, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trade, transit and energy top agenda for Nepal PM’s India visit

The inauguration of some railway facilities and forward movement on transit power trade with Bangladesh are expected to be among the outcomes of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s four-day visit to India beginning Wednesday. Read More

Ukraine's strike on Moscow-controlled village kills 5, injures 19

Five people were killed and 19 wounded in Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Russian-controlled east Ukrainian region of Luhansk, a Moscow-installed coordination centre said on Wednesday. Read More

Kamal Haasan offered whopping 150 crore to play antagonist in Prabhas’ Project K? Here’s the truth

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is busy with the shoot of Shankar’s Indian 2, has been approached with an offer to play the antagonist in Prabhas starrer Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. Read More

Web Stories | How To Watch HBO Content In India

Nora Fatehi radiates elegance in a magnificent royal blue gown, embracing 50's fashion with flair. All pics inside

Nora Fatehi, the immensely talented actress and mesmerising dancer, continues to leave her fans spellbound with her relentless dedication and remarkable achievements. Read More

Australian man frees his head from the jaws of a crocodile

Marcus McGowan, 51, a resident of Queensland, Australia survived a crocodile attack by freeing his head from the jaws of the reptile. When McGowan was reportedly swimming with a group of individuals 28 kilometers (17.3 miles) off Haggerstone Island near Cape York, he was bitten by a crocodile and soon found his head inside the reptile's mouth. Read More

‘He has a point to prove’: Gavaskar hopes big returns for discarded India star in WTC final, calls his role ‘crucial'

The IPL 2023 is done and dusted and the focus now shifts to the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final, where India meet Australia at The Oval from June 7. Read More

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
top news nepal India russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP