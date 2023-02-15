Afternoon brief: Nitish expresses displeasure over JDU leader’s demand for Muslim quota in army; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nitish expresses displeasure over JD(U) leader’s demand for Muslim quota in army

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed displeasure over his Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi’s demand for 30% reservation for Muslims in the army. He said he will get clarification from Balyawi. Read more

Congress urges RBI, SEBI for independent probe into ‘PM-blessed’ Adani case

The Congress on Tuesday asked the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities Exchange Board of India to probe allegations public sector financial bodies like the Life Insurance Corporation and the State Bank of India are 'unusually generous' in investing in the Adani Group, and that this could destabilise the country's banking sector. Read more

Imran Khan's trip from his residence to PM house cost around PKR 100 crore: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's travel from his personal residence Banigala to his official residence cost the national exchequer a whopping PKR 98.40 crore. The amount is five times the total money spent on building shelter homes for the poor, The News International reported. Read more

India's bowling coach provides huge update on Smriti Mandhana's fitness ahead of Women's T20 World Cup match vs WI

Team India's star batter Smriti Mandhana had missed the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup against Pakistan with a finger injury. Mandhana's unavailability for the game was hinted a day before the India's opener against arch-rivals Pakistan during a pre-match press conference. Read more

Woman orders electric toothbrush worth ₹12,000 online, receives chaat masala

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the age of online shopping, we order several things. From clothes and jewellery to even groceries, many things can be delivered to our homes within minutes. Read more

How to break the habit of chronic over-explaining: Psychologist shares tips

The habit of over-explaining comes from the anxiousness of not feeling important enough. When we constantly feel that we owe something to others, at all times, we feel the need of over-explaining ourselves so as to paint a clear picture for others. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail