Imran Khan's trip from his residence to PM house cost around PKR 100 crore: Report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's travel from his personal residence Banigala to his official residence cost the national exchequer a whopping PKR 98.40 crore. The amount is five times the total money spent on building shelter homes for the poor, The News International reported.



According to report, 39 ‘Ehsas Panahgahs’ were established across Pakistan under charitable organisation Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal. The programme was aimed at providing services to the homeless people including healthcare, safety, food etc.

Documents showed that an amount of PKR 18.30 crore had been spent till March 2022, a month before Imran Khan was removed as the prime minister. Also, the Bait-ul-Mal ran 40 food vehicles to deliver food to the needy. A total of ₹16 crore was spent on this programme till March 2022.



Marriyum Aurangzeb, the federal minister for information and broadcasting in Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Democratic Movement regime, had released documents claiming that travelling expenses of Imran Khan cost PKR 47.36 crore, while the chopper's maintenance incurred expenditure of PKR 51.19 crore.

The documents showed that Khan's travel expenses from August 2018 to December 2018 were PKR 3.70 crore. On the other hand, his expenses in 2019 stood at PKR 13.10 crore, PKR 14.35 crore in 2020 and PKR 12.38 crore in 2021.



The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman's travel expenditure stood at PKR 3.51 crore from January to March 2022. The documents showed that the electricity bills of the PM house and secretariat for 2018-19 financial year was PKR 14.91 crore.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is at the crosshairs over his purchase of expensive gifts including a Graff wristwatch he received as Pakistan PM at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and allegedly selling them for profit.

In October 21 last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan had said the ousted ex-prermier had made false statements and incorrect declarations regarding the gifts, leading to his disqualification.



As per the Pakistan poll panel records, the gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for PKR 2.15 crore while they were valued at around PKR 10.8 crore.

