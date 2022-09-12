Afternoon brief: Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia soon, says Tejashwi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish-Lalu-Sonia meeting, critics of '20 lakh jobs' promise

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his ally Lalu Yadav will be meeting Sonia Gandhi soon, Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday, amid the opposition’s attempts at forging a- united front against the BJP in preparations for the 2024 national elections. Read more

Chinese loan app racket: Ggm police say scam linked to fake firms with China links

The Gurugram Police has said that the four suspects arrested in connection with a Chinese phone app loan racket were hired and trained by a man who was on board of several illegal companies involved in duping people, and added that illegal call centres were also set up at his instance. Read more

King Charles III to fly to Edinburgh today | 10 updates on Queen's final rites

Britain's King Charles III will fly to Edinburgh on Monday to join his siblings when the coffin of his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is taken from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral. Read more

Post Office Time Deposit scheme: Features, benefits and all you need to know

Post Office Time Deposit (POTD) scheme is among the most well-known investment schemes offered by India Post. As its name suggests, those availing this scheme can open account for a fixed duration, which, depending upon the customer's choice, can be 12 months, 2 years, 3 years or 5 years. Read more

Kareena Kapoor steps out with cutting chai in hand as she nails everyday dressing in shirt and jeans: See pics, video

Everyday-fashion statements are about creating a wardrobe full of casual and classic sartorial pieces that scream comfort. And no one understands this quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read more

Koffee With Karan episode 11 trailer: Anil Kapoor says sex makes him feel younger, Varun Dhawan can’t stop laughing

Actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be seen together on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. Read more

Watch: PCB chief Ramiz Raja misbehaves with Indian journalist, tries to snatch his phone for question on Pakistan 'awam'

Ever since Ramiz Raja took over as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, he has always batted on the front foot whether people liked it or not. Read more

