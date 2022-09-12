Koffee With Karan episode 11 trailer: Anil Kapoor says sex makes him feel younger, Varun Dhawan can’t stop laughing

Actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be seen together on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. The show’s host Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the new promo for the upcoming episode. In the video, Anil confessed sex makes him feel younger, moments before saying on the show, “Dance kar ke thak gaya (All that dancing has made me tired).” Varun, meanwhile, seemed obsessed with Anil’s nephew, Arjun Kapoor, as he picked his name as his answers to almost every other question he was asked in the ‘rapid fire’ round on Koffee With Karan 7. Read more: Katrina Kaif suggests ‘suhaagdin’ idea after Alia Bhatt's comment on KWK

The trailer for Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 11 opened with Karan asking Anil what were the three things that made him feel younger, to which the actor replied, “Sex, sex, sex.” Anil Kapoor’s answer left Karan and Varun in splits. Next, Anil is heard saying, “This is all scripted.” Karan then moves on to Varun, and asks him, “Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, an actress you want to work with?” Varun responded by saying, “I always get told that I look like a kid.” When Karan asked him, “You think they look older than you?” Varun defended his statement and said, “I am told I look younger...” Karan refused to give up, and remarked, “That means they look older than you.” Varun ended the conversation with, “You are saying (that).”

The topic of conversation then moved to infidelity in marriage, when Anil said, “I am a very sincere, and very honest man.” Next, Varun is seen taking Arjun Kapoor’s name multiple times as he answered Karan’s questions like ‘who is obsessed with gossiping’, ‘who is most likely to choose the wrong script?’, and ‘flirting with strangers’, among other questions. Anil them chimed in to tell Varun, “He is my nephew...” Towards the end of the promo video, Varun and Anil are seen in a dancing face-off, which left Anil exhausted. “Dance karke thak gaya yaar (I am tired after all that dancing),” Anil can be heard saying as Varun clapped for him.

This year, the guests on Koffee With Karan so far have been Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

