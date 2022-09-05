Koffee With Karan episode 10 trailer: Katrina Kaif suggests ‘suhaagdin’ idea after Alia Bhatt's comment. Watch

Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be seen together on the latest 10th episode of Koffee With Karan this Thursday. Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the new promo for the show.

In the promo, Katrina, Siddhanth and Ishaan took their sweet time to figure out the best positions on the couch for them. After they were settled, Karan began his round of questions. He began by asking Katrina about Alia Bhatt's recent comment on the show that she was too tired to do anything on her suhaagraat, the wedding night. Asked about her own case, Katrina said, “Why can't it be suhaagdin,” making the boy raise their eyebrows.

Karan also asked Ishaan Khatter about his relationship status when he said he was single. Siddhanth joked that he is so single, even Ishaan has turned single in his company. Karan then asked Katrina who goes to for latest thirst traps. She said, “Recently I am going to Ranveer Singh's page.” The trio also played a bunch of games with Karan.

This year, the guests so far have been Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Koffee With Karan has also drawn criticism this year for Karan talking too much about stars' intimate relationships and life. Even Aamir Khan roasted him for asking personal questions.

While said she was too tired for suhaagrat, Ranveer Singh said that he did have sex on his. One the first episode, When Karan Johar asked if Ranveer wasn't exhausted after all the wedding rituals, he shook his head and said, “No, I was very on.” Asked about one myth about marriages, Alia said no one does anything on suhaagraat because they are too tired. “There's no such thing as suhaagraat. You're tired,” she said. But she did note that the same did not apply to ‘A*s Man’ Ranveer. He was given that moniker when he mentioned his obsession for butts.

