Afternoon brief: No injuries to victim's friend in Sultanpuri horror, says Delhi Police; and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, which left the woman dead. A day after Delhi police has arrested five accused in this case. (PTI Photo)
HT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No injuries to victim's friend: Delhi Police on Sultanpuri horror

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will record the statement of the friend of the woman who was dragged by car to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. Read more

Focus on making India self-reliant, Modi tells scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Indian scientists to focus on making the country aatmanirbhar or self-reliant by paying special attention to the real-world applications of scientific innovation. Read more

Composer James Vasanthan takes a dig at Vijay's outfit for Varisu event, fans call it 'attention-seeking behaviour'

The audio launch of Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu, which recently took place, was one of the biggest events ever organised in Tamil filmdom. Two weeks since the event, composer and host James Vasanthan took to Facebook to take a dig at Vijay’s dressing sense for the event. Read more

Travel trends: From Goa to Jaipur, Indian leisure spots you must visit in 2023

People are making resolutions and creating bucket lists for their upcoming travels as the new year begins. Making a wishlist of travel destinations is both enjoyable and difficult. Read more

Jaydev Unadkat runs riot with 88-year-old Ranji Trophy first, five Delhi batters out for ducks, reduced to 10/7

Jaydev Unadkat rewrote history books by becoming the first cricketer to pick up a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy game. The Saurashtra captain, whose international career has got a new lease of life with a stunning comeback against Bangladesh, started 2023 with a bang in a Ranji Trophy Group C match in Rajkot on Tuesday. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

delhi ncr death delhi woman

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
