Afternoon brief: PIB factchecks Rahul Gandhi on ‘railway privatisation’, and all the latest news

PIB factchecks Rahul Gandhi's tweet on ‘railway privatisation’, says ‘false claim'

The Press Information Bureau on Sunday said claims on railway privatisation are completely false. Sharing the screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's tweet from yesterday, the Twitter handle of the PIB Fact Check said the tweet claimed that 151 trains of the Indian Railways have become privatised. Read more

‘Creeping coup’ threatening Vladimir Putin? Report claims after Kherson loss

A creeping coup is underway in Russia as high-ranking officials are deliberately not carrying out orders properly to "sabotage" Vladimir Putin, Moscow political analyst claimed. The Russian president is being hit by a “paralysis in decision-making”, Kirill Rogov was quoted as saying by The Mirror. Read more

Want to use Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe in native language? Here's step-by-step guide

Payment apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe are available in native languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi etc., in addition to English. You can, if you want, switch from English to your native tongue, or one of the Indian languages. Read more

Jaya Bachchan recalls ‘embarrassing’ period experience during shoots: Had to go behind bushes and change sanitary towel

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, is out with another episode of her podcast What the Hell Navya. In the latest episode that dropped on Saturday, and was titled ‘Biology: Blessed But Biased’, Navya had a candid conversation with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan about periods and reproduction. Read more

ICC provides major update on revised conditions as rain threat looms over T20 World Cup final

The threat of rain looms overt the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup between Pakistan and England on Sunday. While there is a reserve day available on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that it is trying to ensure that the match gets over on the originally scheduled day itself and has managed to secure a time extension at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the venue for the title clash. Read more

Best Yoga asanas to keep yourself energized in this changing weather

Yoga is the addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul and after the joyous celebrations of Indian festivals with intake of delicious sweets, binge eating and with a dip in the temperature, it can be tough to stay active and productive. Read more

Web story: Sonam shares pics of son Vasu's nursery

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share some pics of her son Vasu's nursery. Read more

