Afternoon brief: PM Modi, Boris Johnson hold talks on India-UK bilateral ties, and all the latest news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi gesture before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi, Boris Johnson hold talks to enhance India-UK bilateral ties

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and the United Kingdom's Boris Johnson held talks in Delhi on Friday, the second day of the British prime minsiter's India visit. Read more

Bengaluru teen builds platform to support over 100,000 Covid affected women

The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated lives and livelihoods around the world. Women have especially borne the brunt of the disease’s impact. Read more

WATCH | Former boxing champ Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson was seen repeatedly punching a passenger on a plane before its departure from San Francisco International Airport in the US. Watch here

Stop-motion artist recreates Netflix intro with yarn, they react to viral video

There are certain videos on the Internet that show such incredible talents of people that they may make your jaw drop in wonder. Watch here

KGF 2 box office day 8: Hindi version to cross 300 crore this weekend, overtakes Kashmir Files as highest grosser

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 broke another big record as it began its second week at the box office. The Hindi version of the movie has raked in 268 crore. Read more

Watch: MS Dhoni plots Kieron Pollard's dismissal with incredible field placement; commentator, fans left in awe

The Thursday night clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni roll back the years with the bat. Watch here

Mental health tips by psychologist that every woman should follow

If you are a woman and reading this, it's a reminder for you to take care of your mental health every single day. Read more

 

