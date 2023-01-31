Afternoon brief: President Murmu on Article 370, triple talaq in first Parliament address; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What President Murmu said on Article 370, triple talaq in 1st Parliament address

President Draupadi Murmu lauded government's decisions like abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq, expressing her gratitude to citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms. Read more

‘Arbitrary and unfortunate’: CPI leader on renaming of Mughal Gardens

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary Binoy Viswam on Monday wrote to President Draupadi Murmu and condemned the renaming of Rashtrapati Bhavan’s ‘Mughal Gardens’ to ‘Amrit Udyan’. Read more

Interview | Bhuvan Bam: Bollywood has taken over the OTT space

It's hard not to get swept up by the Bhuvan Bam story. More than his new Disney+ Hotstar series Taaza Khabar - a breezy, easy-to-digest rags to riches tale - it's the story behind the show that sticks with you. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's dapper look in black suit, Deepika Padukone's floral dress wins heart. Fans call them 'Dimple gang'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham stepped out in Mumbai yesterday to attend a meet-and-greet event with the media. The Pathaan actors chose stylish looks for making an appearance at the occasion, with Deepika and Shah Rukh's ensembles winning hearts online. Read more

‘Dhoni told Virat you can chase it but can others? Kohli's reply was clear': Sridhar narrates unheard tale of Aus tour

One of the greatest qualities of MS Dhoni was he knew the perfect timing of everything. Despite being one of the fittest cricketers around, he decided to retire from Test cricket and hand over the reins to Virat Kohli in the middle of India's Australia tour in 2014-15. Read more

