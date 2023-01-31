What President Murmu said on Article 370, triple talaq in 1st Parliament address

President Draupadi Murmu lauded government's decisions like abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq, expressing her gratitude to citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms. In her first address to Parliament as President, Draupadi Murmu said, “My government always kept the country's interest paramount, showed the will to completely change the policy-strategy.”

"From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government," she added.

"Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," she further added.

Calling the PM Narendra Modi led government stable, fearless, and decisive, the President said, "My government is working towards realising the big dreams. My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to that target.

With this, the budget session of the parliament began which will be followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The first part of the session will go on till February 10. The parliament will reconvene on March 12 and continue till April 6.

