Afternoon brief: Raghav Chadha's 'bewafa' swipe at BJD, YSRC on Delhi ordinance, and all the latest news

On Delhi Ordinance, Raghav Chadha's 'yuhin koi bewafa' message to BJD, YSRC

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha Wednesday took a swipe at the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress party for supporting the Centre on Delhi services bill and said they were “compelled” to do so. “Kuch to majburiya rahi hogi, yuhin nahi koi bewafa hota, ji karta hai ki bahut sach kahu, kya kare hausla nahi hota…(There must have been some compulsion, people don't turn unfaithful for no reason),"Chadha cited popular Hindi poetry while speaking to media. Read More

Anti-India poster placed at Vancouver consulate; India raises complaint

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has complained to Canadian authorities over a security lapse which led to an anti-India poster being placed at the building housing its Consulate in Vancouver on Tuesday. Read More

New date for India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match, 2-3 more games to be rescheduled; PCB's fresh request to ICC, BCCI

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2023 is likely to be rescheduled to October 14 instead of 15. There will be no change in the venue - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad - of the big-ticket clash. With the marquee match comprising the two arch-rivals set to be played in the world’s highest capacity stadium, officials in BCCI as well as ICC say that venue would not change. Read More

Top nuts for wellness: 7 healthy nuts and the right way to eat them

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nuts or dry fruits can provide invaluable nutrients to your body which can keep deficiencies at bay and keep you full and energetic throughout the day. The tiny superfoods have been part of our diet since time immemorial and supply the body with essential vitamins and minerals, ALA omega-3 fatty acids and other healthy fats that can lower cholesterol levels and prevent from diseases like arthritis, Alzheimer's and dementia. Read More

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at 57

Noted art director Nitin Desai has died. The police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death. He was found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. However, the initial reports suggest that he died by suicide. Further details about the cause of death are yet to be shared. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail