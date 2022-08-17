Afternoon brief: Rahul targets PM over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul targets PM over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts: ‘what message..’

The Congress on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the release of 11 people convicted for rape and murder in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case. Read More

Rohingyas to get flats in Delhi; Minister says, ‘Those who made a career…’

Rohingya refugees will be provided with apartments and police protection in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the ministry of home affairs. Read More

6 bodies found inside two houses in Jammu; SIT formed

In a tragic incident, six dead bodies, five of a single family, were found from two houses located at Tawi Vihar locality in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city late on Tuesday, said officials. Read More

Watch: Rohit Sharma runs inside restaurant after fans go 'out of control' in Mumbai

One of the most popular cricketers in the world currently, Rohit Sharma is known to make fans go crazy and he proved it once again. Read More

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6 collection: Aamir Khan film crashes with 75% drop, earns only ₹2 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, came crashing down on Tuesday, which was its first working day at the box office. Read More

Watch | Putin accuses US of prolonging Ukraine war; Charge after Biden's new arms aid

