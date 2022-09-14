Afternoon brief: Raj Thackeray demands probe as Maharashtra loses chip plant to Gujarat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Raj Thackeray demands probe into how Vedanta-Foxconn goes to Gujarat; ‘not good sign'

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday demanded a probe into how the Vedanta-Foxconn deal went to Gujarat instead of Maharashtra and said Maharashtra was the priority of the investors but the deal reaching Gujarat is serious and not a good sign. Read more

Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh not behind his arrest, says KRK; fans ask why he left out Salman Khan

Kamaal R Khan tweeted that Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan were not responsible for his arrest. Read more

Little boy apologises to his teacher in an adorably cute way. Watch viral video

There are plenty of endearing videos online that not only serve as a great escape from stress but also help us in uplifting our mood. Just like this adorably cute video posted online. Read more

Cancer before 50 rising; experts on simple lifestyle changes to cut risk

Cancer cases in people under 50 are on dramatic rise around the world, found researchers in a recent study. The cases of early onset cancer seem to be increasing due to factors like alcohol consumption, sleep deprivation, obesity, smoking and consumption of highly processed foods. Read more

Volvo XC40 facelift to lauch on September 21: Check details

Volvo Cars India will launch the mid-cycle update of the XC40 in the country on September 21, 2022. The facelift version will see the addition of a mild-hybrid tecnology. Apart from this, XC40 facelift will also get exterior tweaks, more exterior colour options and other cosmetic changes. Read more

'Some people retire once': Ex-India star tears into Shahid Afridi's Virat Kohli comment, tweet viral

Shahid Afridi's retirement advice to Virat Kohli has created ripples in the cricket fraternity. The timing of Afridi's comment surprised many as Virat Kohli came roaring back to form by becoming the second-highest scorer of Asia Cup 2022. Read more

