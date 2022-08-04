Afternoon Brief: RSS responds to criticism on not changing Twitter DP to tricolour, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Why no Tiranga?': RSS says the party asking this question divided India

The RSS has invited criticism and question for not yet changing its social media display photos to that of the Tricolour as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Replying to the criticism, the RSS said the organisation already extended its support to Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes. Read more

Meeting of experts to discuss monkeypox management begins

Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) director L Swasticharan was chairing the meeting and representatives of the National Centre for Disease Control, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and World Health Organisation (WHO) were among those attending it. Read more

'Karthik was batting well in practice games. But Dhoni found spot for...': Former India coach reveals MSD’s big gamble

Just three months before the World T20, India have taken a punt with Suryakumar Yadav as an opener in West Indies. The tactic seems to have worked, as the right-handed batter has notched up 24, 11 and 76 so far in the five-match Twenty20 series, which makes one wonder if there will be a fresh opening pair in Australia. Read more

Koi Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies in Mumbai days after heart attack, son-in-law confirms death

Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who featured in several films such as Koi Mil Gaya and Satya, died at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news by sharing a post on Facebook on Thursday morning. Read more

Men's fashion: 7 best men’s travel T-shirts for style, comfort and adventure

Travelling not just helps you to break away from the mundane daily routine but also lets you unwind, relax and rejuvenate however, be it taking a walk on a beach, going for a mountain hike or exploring a new city, looking good and staying comfortable is important for a smooth travelling experience. Read more

Ukraine wants talks with 'powerful' China as West sanctions fail to block Russia

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine despite Western sanctions, the Ukrainian President has sought China's 'help' to end the war with Moscow. Speaking to a Chinese news agency, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he wants to have 'direct talks' with Chinese President Xi Jinping and he believes that dialogue with Beijing could help in ending the war. Watch

