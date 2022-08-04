'Why no Tiranga?': RSS says the party asking this question divided India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has invited criticism and question for not yet changing its social media display photos to that of the Tricolour as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Replying to the criticism, the RSS said the organisation already extended its support to Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes. But why has the profile photo not been changed at a time when all BJP leaders are now displaying the photo of the National Flag on their social media accounts? "This is a process. Let us handle it our way. We are thinking about how to celebrate," a functionary told news agency PTI. Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' dig at BJP-RSS: 'History stands witness...'

RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar told the news agency that the Sangh had in July appealed for full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programmes of the government, private bodies and Sangh-related organisations.

'Will they listen to PM?': Congress joins tiranga celebration with a Nehru twist and a 'Sangh' swipe

कर्नाटक खादी ग्रामोद्योग के सभी साथियों से मिलकर बहुत खुशी हुई।



इतिहास गवाह है, 'हर घर तिरंगा' मुहीम चलाने वाले, उस देशद्रोही संगठन से निकले हैं, जिन्होंने 52 सालों तक तिरंगा नहीं फहराया।



आज़ादी की लड़ाई से, ये कांग्रेस पार्टी को तब भी नहीं रोक पाए और आज भी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/tp2fjLki75 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2022

The Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga has become a new flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress. Instead of just the National Flag, the Congress leaders on Wednesday changed their social media profile photo to Nehtu waving the National Flag. Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the RSS and tweeted those who are running the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign came from the "anti-national" organisation which did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years.

Such things should be kept out of politics, Sunil Ambedkar said adding that the party which is raising these questions was responsible for the division of the country.

RSS has already asked the people and swayamsevaks to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with enthusiasm and preparations are on, he said. "This is Sangh's position and making a political issue out of this is wrong. There shouldn't be sharp questions like these. The party which is raising such questions is responsible for the division of the country," he alleged.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday tweeted the screenshot of the RSS Twitter handle and that of Mohan Bhagwat showing they have not put Tiranga on their display photos.

(With PTI inputs)

