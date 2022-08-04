Men's fashion: 7 best men’s travel T-shirts for style, comfort and adventure

Travelling not just helps you to break away from the mundane daily routine but also lets you unwind, relax and rejuvenate however, be it taking a walk on a beach, going for a mountain hike or exploring a new city, looking good and staying comfortable is important for a smooth travelling experience. Apart from making you look good in photographs, the clothes should also withstand rigorous journeys and different weather conditions and provide resistance against dirt and smell, etc.

As T-shirts match all these requirements well, they are always considered as the best travel clothes. Not only do they fit easily in your travel bags but they also look stylish, are comfortable, light-weight, easy to wash, durable and easy to carry. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anand Singh, Fashion Designer Manager at DaMENSCH suggested these 7 kinds of T-shirts for men's seamless travelling:

1. Basic Raw Edge Tees - This product is stronger, premium and clean and provides a raw look for the edgy folks. It comes with a slub, texture, lycra and a fresh array of colours. High quality, no fade away colours with high IQ dyes, comfort and better fit make them completely stand out in the market. The lycra allows ease of movement while travelling making the experience comfortable.

2. Popcorn Casual Tees - These solid tees are great if you are bored of the regular solid T-shirts which are normally available. The premium structure with a structured neck makes them a comfortable fit not just for travelling outdoors but also for evening parties or luxury lounges. The popcorn texture makes it look really stylish and the herringbone neck completes the premium look on the product.

3. All-Round Merino Wool Tees - An all-rounder for different occasions or conditions, this tee made with a combo of merino wool and nylon is very comfortable. It is excellent in regulating your body temperature and also comes with anti-microbial properties to keep your skin protected against infections. These are soft to the touch, lightweight, comfortable, highly durable, soft and stylish.

4. Quick-Dry Tees - Travelling takes a lot of sweat and to make sure that you are not always sweating, you should choose quick-dry tees which are sweat wicking and durable. These are also a great choice for their sheer wearability, softness and comfort. Made up of materials such as polyester, cotton, they are suitable for hiking and sports. So if you are someone who loves adventure, then a quick dry tee should be in your travel bag.

5. Easily Packable Tees - For seamless travelling, carrying extra load can always be a hassle. To reduce the burden of carrying extra luggage, you can pick tees which are wrinkle free, travel friendly and can fit easily inside your bags. There are many tees available that can be easily folded and are lightweight and easily withstand dirt, heat and sweat. They are odour-resistant, dry easily, fit well and most importantly, easy on your pockets as well.

6. The Henley - The Henley with long or short sleeves not just uplift your style statement but are also a great fit to look great in your travel photographs. Breaking away from the mundane looks, these are a great choice to stand out. Nowadays, there are many options available with different materials like merino wool that is odour-resistant, light-weight, soft and comfortable. Keeping a Henley T-shirt in your bag can make you look versatile while traveling.

7. The Polos - The classic polos with collars can never go out of style. Made of different materials like nylon, wool, etc., these tees are stylish, travel-friendly and easy to wear. They can make you feel very comfortable and keep you ready for different occasions. They are easy to wash, sweat-wicking, better fitting and fashionable. Keeping a polo in your travel bag can help you look good at the airport, restaurants, evening parties and make your travelling a memorable one.

T-shirts are a great choice for traveling and picking the right one that goes best with your needs and style can do wonders. So make sure you pick the right one to get the best out of your travel experience.