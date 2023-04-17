Afternoon brief: Sanjay Raut claims Pawar talked about 'pressure on MLAs', and all the latest news

'There is pressure, few may quit': Sanjay Raut on meeting with Sharad Pawar

Amid rumbling in the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar told him that his party will not join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party but some MLAs may defect under pressure. Read More

Sudan clashes toll nears 100 as army, paramilitaries continue to fight

Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum Monday as fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries raged for a third day with the death toll rising to nearly 100. Read More

Shehnaaz Gill says she was ‘least paid’ contestant on Bigg Boss 13: 'Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur ab sabse mehengi...'

Shehnaaz Gill has said that hers was the 'lowest' payment on Bigg Boss 13, when she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She added that she eventually emerged as the most ‘expensive’ one. Read More

Is it safe for pets to sleep in AC room? Experts weigh in

Summers have officially arrived in India and as the temperature continues to rise with each passing day, it is important to protect against heatwave. Summer season is also a tough time for pets who are at a risk of heat-related ailments from dehydration, heat stroke to diarrhoea. Read More

Watch: Samson keeps cool after epic staredown with Pandya; RR skipper hits hat-trick of sixes in Rashid's over

Striking the ball with brute force, a fearless Sanju Samson simply upped the ante when Rajasthan Royals (RR) were struggling big time in their recently concluded encounter with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. Read More

