Afternoon brief: Amid Maharashtra crisis, Shiv Sainiks vandalise rebel MLA's Pune office, and all the latest news

‘No one will be spared…’: Shiv Sainiks vandalise rebel MLA's Pune office | Video

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Sena workers are seen breaking the window panes while shouting slogans against Sawant, who is currently camping with Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. Read more

Govt schemes reach Naxal-affected Abujhmad after region’s first survey

The villagers at Orchha in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district gathered in large numbers in a field belonging to one Suman Lal Usendi to see the first borewell dug in their village, located deep inside the Maoist–affected Abujhmad region. Read more

Punjab in debt trap, AAP govt inherited liability of ₹24,351.29 crore: White paper

Two days ahead of presenting his first budget, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday presented a white paper on the state of finances, saying that Punjab is in an economic morass and debt trap. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor kept his first paycheck of ₹250 at Neetu Kapoor's feet, says she 'cried’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about his first paycheck of ₹250 and what he did with it. In a new interview, Ranbir said that after he received it for Prem Granth, he kept it at his mother Neetu Kapoor's feet 'like a good boy'. Read more

Woman shares video of American husband speaking to her Indian parents in Hindi

There are certain videos posted online that showcase something so sweet that they leave people grinning from ear to ear. Those are also the videos that can uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Read more

'Won't be easy for Jadeja. India might settle with Axar': Manjrekar doubtful over all-rounder's place in T20 WC squad

With the T20 World Cup just four months away, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma look to complete the tricky task of finding the perfect team combination and assigning specific roles to players. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu dons traditional Vietnamese dress Ao Dai for Miss Universe Vietnam, says it reminds her of Punjabi suit

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu jetted off to Vietnam to attend Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 pageant. The beauty queen landed in the Southeast Asian country recently, and since then, she has been regularly updating her Instagram family with snippets from her time there. Read more

