Punjab in debt trap, AAP govt inherited liability of ₹24,351.29 crore: White paper
Two days ahead of presenting his first budget, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday presented a white paper on the state of finances, saying that Punjab is in an economic morass and debt trap.
Also read: Punjab Budget 2022-23: 5 key challenges facing FM Harpal Cheema
“The current date indicators of the state are probably the worst in the country, pushing it deeper into a debt trap,” Cheema said.
According to the document, the previous governments, instead of taking necessary corrective measures, continued to let Punjab slip into fiscal profligacy, as is evident from unchecked increase in unproductive revenue expenditure, freebies and unmerited subsidies, leading to a virtual collapse. It says social sector investments are vital for future growth and non-realisation of its potential of tax and non-tax revenues.
Blaming the previous government, the white paper said the Congress government professed bringing fiscal prudency in management of state finances, while discreetly choosing not to discharge the pending liabilities. “Sadly, they also followed their predecessors and while demitting office, handed over immediate and medium-term staggering liability of ₹24,351.29 crore that the new government has to discharge over the coming years, including claims by agencies such as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL),” it read.
According to the white paper, the 6th Punjab Pay Commission, which was otherwise due from January 1, 2016, was implemented in July 2021 with quite a delay and in haste with just six months before the assembly elections. “The nature and the way the 6th Punjab Pay Commission was implemented led to a sense of resentment, uncertainty, anguish and disappointment amongst the employees,” it said.
It said the previous government could not pay the arrears of revised pay with effect from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2021, on account of implementation of the 6th Punjab Pay Commission and the pending liability on this account alone is expected to be around ₹13,759 crore.
Additionally, the amount of arrears of power subsidy and interest thereon that has been indicated by PSPCL to be payable to it for agriculture, domestic and industry is ₹7,117.86 crore.
On the end of the goods and services tax (GST) compensation regime on June 30, the Aam Aadmi Party government, in its white paper, said that it would be staring down a big hole left in its finances to the tune of ₹14,000 to ₹15,000 crore in the 2002-23 financial year itself. “This is a fall off the cliff scenario for the state,” it said.
-
Bengaluru daily new Covid cases dip to 776, hospitalisations go up
Bengaluru recorded 776 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday - lower than yesterday's 820 - and 665 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 4,929. 10,851 people were vaccinated in Bengaluru on Friday, less than half the 23,758 vaccines administered the day before. Of these 10,851, 965 were first doses, 5,496 second doses and 4,390 were the precaution or booster doses.
-
IKEA to shift purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru
After vowing ₹3,000 crore of investment in Karnataka and opening India's largest store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has now decided to shift its purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru, starting May 1, 2023, news agency PTI reported. IKEA, while speaking about its brand new store in the Karnataka capital, said it aims to source around 50 per cent of its products locally.
-
Govt may challenge HC order scrapping ration delivery plan
The Delhi government may challenge a decision by the Delhi high court to scrap the contentious doorstep delivery of ration scheme, which was aimed at providing specific food articles to the homes of Public Distribution System beneficiaries. There are around 1.7 million ration card holders in the national capital who currently go to fair price shops to get the food articles they are entitled to.
-
Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopened, stranded vehicles allowed towards Kashmir
Banihal/Udhampur/Jammu Hundreds of vehicles, stranded for four days, were allowed towards Kashmir on Friday night as one way was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after freshly building a road stretch to replace the one washed away in flash floods, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police national highway, Shabir Ahmad Malik said while all blockades were removed and traffic cleared, the major problem of washing away of the road patch at Dewal bridge near Samroli on June 21 took three-and-half-days to be cleared.
-
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Despite being a mere courtesan, Anarkali dares Emperor Akbar with a spunky dance. Golcha cinema, in Daryaganj, is screening the digitally coloured version of the classic Mughal-e-Azam. The single-screen hall shut down six years ago (last movie screened was Kahani 2). Golcha came up in 1954. The theatre is now a ghost of its recent past.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics