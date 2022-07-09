Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Shivpal criticizes nephew Akhilesh, hosted by Yogi at dinner for Droupadi Murmu and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
File photo of Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav.
Published on Jul 09, 2022 01:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Shivpal criticizes nephew Akhilesh, hosted by Yogi at dinner for Droupadi Murmu

Uttar Pradesh leader Shivpal Yadav’s disappointment with his nephew and former chief minister - Akhilesh Yadav - was apparent on Saturday yet again as he criticized him over his “immaturity”, which, he claimed, has weakened the party. Read More

Tetsuya Yamagami killed Shinzo Abe, but wanted to attack someone else: Report

Tetsuya Yamagami - the 41-year-old man who will forever be remembered as the man who shot and killed Shinzo Abe - did not initially plan to attack the former Japan prime minister, police sources told Japanese agency Kyodo News. Read More

Trinamool mouthpiece links Shinzo Abe's assassination with Agnipath-like scheme

The mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress Jago Bangla has linked former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's assassination with the newly launched Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment in India in its Bengali article titled, 'Agnipath shadow in Shizo's assassination'. Read More

Bairstow came back, said 'When will they learn to shut it?': Anderson reveals dressing room chat over Kohli's sledging

England defeated India in thrilling fashion, thanks to twin tons from Jonny Bairstow that helped the hosts win the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston. Read More

Amber Heard asks court to declare mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case, claims wrong juror sat in jury

Actor Amber Heard wants a new trial to be ordered, and mistrial to be declared in her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Read More

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

shivpal yadav akhilesh yadav
