Trinamool mouthpiece links Shinzo Abe's assassination with Agnipath-like scheme

The mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress Jago Bangla has linked former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's assassination with the newly launched Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment in India in its Bengali article titled, 'Agnipath shadow in Shizo's assassination'. Also Read | Shinzo Abe's suspected killer used handmade gun, held grudge against ex-Japan PM: Police

The article said the assassination of Shinzo Abe will strengthen the resistance against India's Agnipath scheme because the man who killed Shinzo Abe had worked in the military under contract without a pension. "It is significant that the Centre is also trying to recruit people in the defence in the same way which has led to a massive stir across the country. Under this scheme, people will remain employed for only 4.5 years and there will be no pension and other benefits after retirement," it said.

Body of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe returns to Tokyo

Trinamool mouthpiece Jago Bangla linked Shinzo Abe's assassination with Agnipath.

Abe's killer Tetsuya Yamagami worked with Japan's Maritime Self Defence for three years, the article said claiming that he did not get any job after that. "He informed police that he was angry with Shinzo Abe after losing his job," the article said.

Abe, Bhutto, Gaddafi: High-profile political assassinations this century

In a shocking incident on Friday, Shinzo Abe was shot by 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami as Abe was giving a speech in the city of Nara. After a few hours, the former prime minister was declared dead.

As the world mourned the death of Shinzo Abe, police arrested the 41-year-old who claimed to have killed Abe with a handmade gun. According to Japanese media, Yamagami did not attempt to flee the spot and told investigators that he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him, though he did not resent Abe's political beliefs. According to Japan Times, Yamagami quit his job at a manufacturing company where he has been working since 2020 in May this year citing health reasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON