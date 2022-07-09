Abe, Bhutto, Gaddafi: High-profile political assassinations this century
Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan, shocking the country.
Here's a global look at other high-profile political assassinations in the 21st century:
— Oct. 15 2021: British lawmaker David Amess is stabbed to death by an Islamic State supporter while meeting with voters.
— July 7, 2021: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is assassinated by gunmen who also wound his wife Martine in an overnight raid on their Port-au-Prince home. More than 40 people have been arrested in Haiti for the attack, including high-ranking police officers and a group of former Colombian soldiers.
— April 20, 2021: Chad President Idriss Deby Itno is killed while battling rebels in the north. Hours earlier he had been declared the winner of an election that would have given him another six years in power.
— Dec. 19, 2016: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov is shot dead by a Turkish policeman shouting condemnation of Russia’s military role in Syria, in front of a shocked gathering at a photo exhibit. The gunman was later killed in a shootout with police.
— June 16, 2016: British lawmaker Jo Cox is shot and stabbed to death by a far-right supporter in the English village of Birstall, part of her constituency.
— Feb. 6, 2013: Tunisian left-wing opposition leader Chokri Belaid is fatally shot outside his Tunis home. His killing — followed six months later by that of another left-wing leader, Mohammed Brahmi — plunged Tunisia into political chaos with effects reverberating to this day. No one has been convicted in either case.
— Sept. 11, 2012: U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens is killed when militants storm the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. Another three Americans died.
— Oct. 20, 2011: Longtime Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi is hunted and summarily killed by insurgents after being toppled in a NATO-backed uprising.
— March 2, 2009: Guinea-Bissau President Joao Bernardo Vieira is killed by renegade soldiers in his palace, hours after a bomb blast killed his rival in the West African nation.
— December 27, 2007: Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister in a Muslim-majority country as well as Pakistan’s second nationally elected prime minister, was shot at then attacked by a suicide bomber at a political rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
— Feb. 14, 2005: Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri is killed by a suicide truck bomb on a seaside boulevard in Beirut. Another 21 people died and 226 were wounded in the attack, which is seen by many in Lebanon as the work of neighboring Syria.
— Dec. 29, 2003: Archbishop Michael Courtney, the pope’s ambassador in Burundi, is shot by gunmen as he was returning from a funeral and died during surgery.
— March 12, 2003: Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic is shot dead in front of the Serbian government headquarters in Belgrade. He was a key leader of the revolt that toppled former President Slobodan Milosevic in October 2000. Twelve people were convicted in connection with the killing, which was carried out to halt his pro-Western reforms, according to a Serbian court ruling.
— May 6, 2002: Populist Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn is gunned down in a northern Netherlands city, days before a general election in which he was a candidate, by an animal rights activist.
— June 1, 2001: Nepal’s King Birendra is killed when his son, Crown Prince Dipendra, opens fire on his family in the royal palace. The dead include Queen Aiswarya, a prince and five others. Officials said the shooting followed a dispute over the prince's marriage.
— Jan. 18, 2001: Congo President Laurent Kabila is assassinated in the presidential palace in the capital, Kinshasa, by one of his bodyguards, who was killed minutes later by security forces.
-
Russia's Lavrov on stalled Ukraine talks: ‘We don’t run after anyone...'
Amid an ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday expressed hope to resolve issues with the West to resume supply of Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports, but asserted they have to be willing to talk and if they don't, “it is their choice”. Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 meet, the Russian foreign minister said Moscow was open to negotiations with the West.
-
Quad leaders mourn Japan ex PM death: 'We will honour Abe's memory by…'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed shock over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 'My Friend, Abe San': PM Modi pens heartfelt tribute to ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Abe was assassinated on Thursday while he was campaigning for the upcoming elections for the upper house in the western city of Nara.
-
Elon Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?
Smoking marijuana during interviews, courting Hollywood with movie cameos and musing about nuking Mars make Musk an improbable talisman for political traditionalists. The world's richest man has berated President Joe Biden for proposing a tax credit for electric cars produced by unionized workers. He has even called for an end to all US federal subsidies. Yet he has aggressively pursued government support himself, taking billions in handouts for his own companies.
-
8-year-old paralyzed in July 4th parade shooting, asks for his ‘twin’
An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don't think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator.
-
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
A Ukrainian regional official warned Friday of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics