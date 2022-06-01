Afternoon brief: Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi takes back Delhi HC plea and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi takes back Delhi HC plea, will move Punjab high court

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's petition claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police was listed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma for hearing today. Read More

Adityanath lays first stone for construction of main Ram temple

Speaking on the occasion, he said the 500-year struggle for the temple has ended and that it is a matter of pride for every Indian. Read More

'Result in 2 days': At least two gangs vow revenge after Moose Wala killing

Days after Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in Punjab - in a brutal murder that police say was the result of gang rivalry - the Neeraj Bawan gang has apparently vowed revenge on those who gunned down the Punjabi singer-rapper-politician. Read More

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant dropped from India T20 WC squad picked by ex-cricketer based on IPL

There was no place for captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in former cricketer Aakash Chopra's India T20 World Cup squad based on IPL performances. Read More

Akshay Kumar reacts to KK and Sidhu Moosewala’s deaths: ‘Very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers’

Popular playback singer KK died on Tuesday night after a performance in Kolkata. As per reports, the singer felt unwell after his performance at Nazrul Manch. Read More

