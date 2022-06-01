'Result in 2 days': At least two gangs vow revenge after Sidhu Moose Wala killing

Days after Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in Punjab - in a brutal murder that police say was the result of gang rivalry - the Neeraj Bawan gang has apparently vowed revenge on those who gunned down the Punjabi singer-rapper-politician. On Wednesday a Facebook page associated with Bawana - currently in jail in Delhi - expressed grief over Moose Wala's death and warned (ominously), "... will give a result in two days"; the post did not elaborate on the nature of the 'result'.

"Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days," the post read.

Bawana is counted among Delhi's top gangsters and is widely believed to run his vast criminal netowrk, comprising extortion and contract killings, from behind bars.

The Facebook post also mentioned the names of Tillu Takpuria, and the Koushal Gurgaon and Davinder Bhambia gangs - all reportedly aides of Neeraj Bawana.

That wasn't the only social media post warning of more violence in this case.

A second one (also on Facebook) was spotted in which the Davinder Bambiha gang - also an associate of Neeraj Bawana - vowed similar revenge against Moose Wala's killers. In the post, the group also accused another Punjabi singer, Mankirt Aulakh, of being involed in the murder.

Image courtesy: Facebook.com/Davinder-Bambiha

On Sunday, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala - and his two associates were travelling in his Mahindra Thar when they were attacked by unknown men who fired 30 rounds. He was rushed to the district hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Two gangsters - Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail - and Canada-based singer- gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the killing.

Delhi Police yesterday got five-day custody of Bishnoi (albeit in connection with an old case) and they reportedly intend to interrogate him about the Moose Wala killing in addition to that case.

A day ago, a lower court rejected a petition from him regarding fears he may be killed by authorities during a fake encounter. An appeal that interrogations be conducted at the Jail was refused, as was an appeal that police not be allowed to obtain his physical custody.

Police have arrrested one person so far in relation to the murder. The Punjab arrested Manpreet Singh from Uttarakhand and now sent to five-day police remand.

Punjab Police is investigating the case under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated Tuesday at his native village in Punjab's Mansa district as thousands gathered to pay their final respects.

