Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant dropped from India T20 WC squad picked by ex-cricketer based on IPL

There was no place for captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in former cricketer Aakash Chopra's India T20 World Cup squad based on IPL performances. Chopra picked Hardik Pandya as the captain of his India T20 World Cup side based on his IPL achievements. Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their first-ever IPL title on debut.

Barring KL Rahul, none of India's big guns including Rohit and Virat had a productive IPL 2022. And it reflected in Chopra's team. The former India opener picked KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as his openers.

"The first name I am keeping is KL Rahul. He can play till 15-17 overs, he is a T20 gun batter and scored more than 600 runs this year. I have kept Ishan Kishan along with him. If you see his numbers, you will say it was not that bad a season for Ishan Kishan," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | ‘Wanted to quit ODIs after Dhoni dropped me from XI but Sachin changed my mind’

At number three, Chopra picked Sunrisers Hyderabad uncapped batter Rahul Tripathi followed by Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav.

"At No. 3, I have kept Rahul Tripathi. He played very well this, strike rate has been very high and given match-winning performances. At No. 4, I have kept SKY. He has not played all the games but he has played at a different level in the matches he played," he added.

Calling Hardik, the 'player of the tournament,' Chopra said he can play the role of a finisher. RCB's Dinesh Karthik and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson were the other two keeping options in Chopra's team apart from Kishan.

"After that, my Player of the Tournament... I have made Hardik Pandya the captain of the team. He can play in the middle and be a finisher as well. After that, I have given a spot to Dinesh Karthik and he is my wicketkeeper as well. He has run at a strike rate of 180-190 and finished a lot of matches," he added.

In place of Jadeja, who was horrible out of form for CSK in this IPL, Chopra went with LSG's Krunal Pandya as his spin-bowling all-rounder in the side.

"At No. 7, I have kept Krunal Pandya because he has had a very good season. He has been very economical as a bowler and scored crucial runs as a batter. He can bat up and down the order. You require a left-hander in the middle," Chopra added.

The specialist spinners in Chopra's side were Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav while he picked Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan

"After that, Yuzi Chahal has to be in my side. Then I have three fast bowlers and the fourth fast bowler is Hardik Pandya - Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh. I am seeing this as the XI."

Aakash Chopra India T20 World Cup based on IPL performance: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON