Afternoon brief: Sisodia slams BJP as AAP gets notice for recovery of money spent on ads, and all the latest news

Sisodia hits out at BJP as AAP gets notice for recovery of money spent on ads

The notice warned the AAP headquarters can also be sealed if the party does not deposit the money within 10 days and escalated tensions between lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Delhi government. Read more

Best US company to work for revealed, and it's not Apple or Google | See list

The list, for which ratings were determined based on reviews from the annual eligibility period, was topped by neither Apple nor Google, but by Gainsight, a San Francisco-based software firm established in 2009. Read more

‘…Jay Shah sir’: Prithvi Shaw's reply to BCCI secretary after smashing multiple records with towering 379 in Ranji match

Talented young cricketer Prithvi Shaw slammed a triple century (379 off 383 balls) in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday. Playing for Mumbai, he helped his team pile up 687/4 in the first innings against Assam. Read more

Tiger Shroff celebrates RRR's Globe victory as he dances his heart out to Naatu Naatu, fans say 'wow, what a dance'

Tiger Shroff shared a video as he danced to Naatu Naatu as RRR bagged Golden Globe for best original song. He was in high spirits as he danced to celebrate RRR's historic win on Wednesday. Read more

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Jimny officially unveiled for Indian market; rivals Thar

The five-door avatar of the rugged SUV has been unveiled for the first time here. Bookings for the model have been opened through NEXA. Read more

Tips for parents to keep children stress-free, focused and calm during exam season

Exams can be a stressful time for children, and as a parent, it's important to support your child in managing their stress levels. In today’s increasingly competitive world, experiencing exam pressure is natural. Read more

Can you solve this math brain teaser correctly using BODMAS?

Whether or not you love math, you must have used the BODMAS rule to solve various math expressions and equations during your school days. And the satisfaction of correctly solving the equation is unmatched. Read more

Nuts And Seeds For Healthy Oatmeal bowls. Read more

