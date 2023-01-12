Can you solve this math brain teaser correctly using BODMAS?

Whether or not you love math, you must have used the BODMAS rule to solve various math expressions and equations during your school days. And the satisfaction of correctly solving the equation is unmatched. Isn’t it? Recently, a math brain teaser has surfaced online, and it has been doing the rounds on social media for a few days now. While many were left scratching their heads about the correct answer, others were quick enough to solve it using the BODMAS rule they learned at school.

The brain teaser was posted on Twitter without any caption by the user who goes by Benonwine. The viral brain teaser shows drinks, burgers and fries, each of which holds value. What you need to do is to find the correct values that each of the items carries and apply the BODMAS rule to solve it correctly. For the unaware, BODMAS is an acronym for Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction. It explains in which order a particular mathematical expression needs to be solved.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being shared on January 9, the tweet has raked up more than 41,700 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous comments.

Here’s what people have shared in the comments:

“Drink is worth 10. Burger is worth 5. Fries are worth 1. The calculation is 5 + 1 x 10 but taking BODMAS (or the equivalent) into account, you would multiply first and add second so 5 + (1 x 10) brings the total to 15…,” posted an individual. “I’d say 25. Been caught out by these equations before. Need to multiply chips and coke first then add burger. 2x10 = 20 then add 5,” shared another. “25. Order of operations,” commented a third.

For those looking for the correct answer to this fun brain teaser, first find out the individual values of that the drink, the burger and the fries and then apply BODMAS. The value of the drink is 10, the burger is 5, and the fries are worth 1. Now, applying BODMAS 5 + (1 x 10) = 15. Thus, the correct answer is 15. How many of you were able to solve this problem correctly?

