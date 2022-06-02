Afternoon brief: Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive, self-isolates and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive, self-isolates

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated herself. Gandhi has a mild fever. Speaking to news agency ANI, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “She (Sonia Gandhi) has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is.” Read More

Amit Shah to review flood preparations at high level meeting today: Report

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness to tackle flood situations, as monsoon is progressing, news agency ANI reported quoting the ministry. Read More

Hardik Patel joins BJP after quitting Congress months ahead of Gujarat elections

Hardik Patel who had resigned from the Congress last month on Thursday joined the BJP in Gandhinagar months ahead of the Gujarat elections. Posters welcoming the Patidar leader to the BJP fold were put outside the party office on Thursday morning. Read More

Sourav Ganguly ‘surprised’ after resignation rumours storm social media, says ‘it was a simple tweet’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he was "surprised" that his "simple tweet" sparked speculations of him quitting as BCCI president on Wednesday. Last evening, Ganguly issued a statement on his official Twitter handle announcing that he is set to "start something new" that will "help a lot of people."Read More

Kia EV6 electric vehicle launched in India at ₹59.95 lakh

Kia EV6 is the flagship electric vehicle from the brand and now stands at the top of the product portfolio in India even if just limited numbers are available to customers here. Read More

Amazon Prime posts then vs now pic of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, it wins hearts

Amazon Prime Video show Panchayat’s second season was released just a few days ago. The series has created a special place in people’s hearts. Fans can’t stop gushing about the actors who portrayed the different roles. Among them are Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav. Read More

4 health tips to help you slow down the progression of kidney diseases

To maintain overall health and well-being, we must be cautious about all our body organs, especially the kidneys, which are fist-like organs found below the ribs and situated on both sides of the spine. Read More

