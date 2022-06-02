Amit Shah to review flood preparations at high level meeting today: Report

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness to tackle flood situations, as monsoon is progressing, news agency ANI reported quoting the ministry.

The meeting is scheduled at 4 pm in the Ministry of Home Affairs office, according to the ANI report.

According to the latest forecast by the weather office, India is likely to see 103% rainfall of a long-term average this year.

The monsoon has already arrived on the coast of southern Kerala on Sunday, two days ahead of the usual time. Meanwhile, Delhi, Karnataka also saw rains in some parts. Earlier this month, 38 persons died and many were displaced after floods hit parts of Assam following torrential rains. Though the situation has improved now, nearly 1.02 lakh people are still in distress due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 47,200 people suffering, followed by Morigaon with more than 40,700 people and Cachar with nearly 14,000 people.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the northeastern states over the next four days owing to a cyclonic circulation over southern Bangladesh and adjoining northern Bay of Bengal.

The weather department also said that conditions have become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon in the region by Friday.

In Maharashtra, also a state which often witnesses heavy rain and flood-like situations, the government has also begun preparations. Chief minister Uddhav Thacjkeray on Tuesday asked officials to set a target of zero fatality in season-related incidents. Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister said for the first time, nine units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed in seven districts across the state to manage the situation.

NDRF units will be deployed between June 15 and September 15 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nanded and Gadchiroli, according to news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)

