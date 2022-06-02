Home / Trending / Amazon Prime posts then vs now pic of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, it wins hearts
The image of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav was posted by Amazon Prime on Instagram.
The image shows the picture of Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav from the series Panchayat that Amazon Prime posted on Instagram.(Insatgram/@primevideoin)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:24 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Amazon Prime Video show Panchayat’s second season was released just a few days ago. The series has created a special place in people’s hearts. Fans can’t stop gushing about the actors who portrayed the different roles. Among them are Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav. And now, a post by the OTT platform has created a buzz among people again. It shows an old picture of the pair placed next to a picture of the two from the show.

“Gotta be our favourite young-old challenge,” Amazon Prime wrote and shared the picture. The image of the duo from their younger days is apparently from the year 1982. It shows them holding microphones.

The same image along with another picture of the duo from Panchayat was recently posted by a Twitter user too and went viral. “1982-2022,” the user wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at Amazon Prime’s post:

The post has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 68,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Wow, that is gold,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG. Keep doing whatever you do one day there will be success,” shared another. “Awwww,” expressed a third. “Old is gold,” commented a fourth. “Ohhhhh my gosh,” posted a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

amazon prime instagram neena gupta raghubir yadav + 2 more
