Afternoon brief: Statue of Equality was built in China, says Rahul Gandhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Statue of Equality made in China': Rahul Gandhi's 'New India' jibe to PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday New India is 'China-nirbhar' (China-dependent) as the Statue of Equality, the 216 feet seated statue of Ramanujacharya, is made in China, he claimed. Read more

Air India forms panel to improve customer service

Days after the Tata Group took over Air India on January 27, a 40-member committee has been formed to improve the airline’s customer service, enhance passenger experience and improve aircraft conditions, people aware of the matter said. Read more

IND vs WI: Where does Virat Kohli stand compared to Sachin Tendulkar and other greats ahead of record 100th ODI at home?

Wednesday will mark a historic century for former India skipper Virat Kohli when he takes the field in the second ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more

Writing With Fire directors celebrate film's Oscar nomination in wholesome video, Ali Fazal calls it 'huge'. Watch

On Tuesday, Indian documentary Writing With Fire earned a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category for the 94th Academy Awards, becoming the only Indian film to earn a nod this year. Watch more

Alia Bhatt poses with pet cat in floral ivory saree and strappy blouse, says 'Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai': All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt has started promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi, and already her looks have become the talk of the town. Read more

Smriti Irani posts about three things that you need to succeed in life

Smriti Irani is an avid user of Instagram. Every now and, then she takes to the platform to share posts that leave people amazed. Just like this recent post on motivation that she shared with a dose of wittiness. Read more

