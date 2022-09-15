Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Team Uddhav alleges quid pro quo in Vedanta-Foxconn deal, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Team Uddhav alleges quid pro quo in Vedanta-Foxconn deal, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 15, 2022 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A strong editorial by Shiv Sena comes amid the controversy over the Vedanta-Foxconn deal that went to Gujarat. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk

‘Shabash Shinde’: Sena's jibe on Vedanta-Foxconn; 'deal in exchange of CM post'

The Shiv Sena in its editorial said the deal of Vedanta-Foxconn went from Maharashtra to Gujarat in a very simple manner -- the BJP asked a favour from Eknath Shinde for making him the chief minister and thus it happened, the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana said. Read more

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu review: A broody, rewarding gangster drama that’s devoid of flashy heroism

Filmmaker Gautham Menon reinvents his filmmaking style in a big way with his latest release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which marks the beginning of an epic gangster universe. Read more

Airline's reply to passenger complaining about window seat divides Internet

Most of us prefer to pick favourable seats on flights, trains and buses to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. And this is exactly what a passenger did when they booked a flight with Ryanair Airlines. Read more

Anne Hathaway recreates Devil Wears Prada outfit at NYFW 2022: Internet says, 'she looks exactly same 16 years later'

Actor Anne Hathaway recently attended the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022, and she wore an ensemble that has sent the internet into a frenzy. The star attended the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 show at the NYFW on September 14. Read more

'Rohit Sharma ke 5-6 double hundreds hote…': Ex-Pakistan clarifies comparison with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

If we keep the numbers aside from Rohit Sharma's batting, which is quite a task considering he is the only cricketer to hit multiple ODI double hundreds (three to be exact), has a world record highest score of 264, has four T20I centuries and is also the only cricketer in the planet to smash five hundreds in a single edition of an ODI World Cup. Read more

