Afternoon brief: Tejashwi to meet Sonia Gandhi ahead of Bihar govt floor test, and all the latest news

Tejashwi Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi ahead of Mahagathbandhan govt's floor test

A key Congress-RJD meeting will take place on Friday as Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, three days after the Mahagathbandhan alliance formed the government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar remaining in the CM's chair. Read more

BJP claims Mamata, after Partha, stopped picking calls of TMC's Anubrata Mondal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for “deserting” her tainted party leaders when they needed her the most. Read more

Saran hooch tragedy: Five persons die, four hospitalised in Bihar district

In a tragic incident, at least five persons died while four others were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district on Friday. Read more

More than 7% Indians owned cryptocurrency in 2021: UN trade body report

Over seven per cent of Indians owned digital currency (in the form of cryptocurrencies) in 2021, the United Nations said in a report by UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) that was published in June. Read more

Sonu Sood on Samrat Prithviraj's box office failure; says ‘This time we failed...'

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres on June 3. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie was reportedly made on a budget of ₹175 crore, and earned ₹90 crore at the box office worldwide. Read more

Watch: Babar Azam's unexpected reply to ‘will Pakistan beat India 3-0 in Asia Cup if they meet thrice?' question

India and Pakistan start their Asia Cup 2022 campaigns by facing each other on August 28 in Dubai. Since these two teams don't play bilaterals currently, Asia Cup and ICC events are the only instances where India play Pakistan. Read more

Arjun Kanungo and his wife Carla Dennis host wedding reception, here's what the couple wore. All pics, video inside

Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo married his longtime model girlfriend, Carla Dennis, in an intimate ceremony on August 10. Read more

Trump calls for 'immediate' release of Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.” Read more

