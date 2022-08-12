Arjun Kanungo and his wife Carla Dennis host wedding reception, here's what the couple wore. All pics, video inside

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis wedding: Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo married his longtime model girlfriend, Carla Dennis, in an intimate ceremony on August 10. The couple tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony and later dropped pictures of the beautiful occasion on social media. Yesterday, Arjun and Carla hosted their wedding reception party in Mumbai. It was attended by Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol, Kubbra Sait and many others. The pictures from the event have gone viral on the internet and show the couple dressed in dazzling Indo-Western ensembles. If you are getting married soon, don't forget to take sartorial inspiration from the duo for your wedding festivities.

On Thursday night, Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis Kanungo invited their friends, family, and some big names from Bollywood to join the celebrations. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside their wedding reception venue. The duo posed while smiling for the cameras. While Carla chose an ivory and beige-coloured heavily embellished saree, Arjun chose a jet-black tuxedo. Check out their photos below. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are the power couple at Laal Singh Chaddha premiere in monotone looks: See pics, video)

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis pose for the paparazzi. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

For his wedding reception party, Arjun chose a black tuxedo featuring a tailored blazer with silk-satin notch lapel collars, patch pockets, long-length sleeves, and front button-up details. The singer teamed it with matching black straight-fit pants, a black tie, a stripe pattern white collared shirt, and black dress shoes. A sleek watch, back-swept hairdo, and groomed beard completed Arjun's reception look.

Carla complemented her husband in a gorgeous ivory and beige saree and matching blouse piece. The six yards comes heavily embellished in shimmering diamantes, feather adornments on the pallu borders, and embroidered patti on the hem. The model wore the drape in traditional style, accentuating her curves and letting the pallu fall from the shoulder.

Carla rounded off her ensemble with a matching blouse featuring an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline flaunting her decolletage, full-length see-through sleeves, floral embroidery in silver hue, and a cropped hem to show off the midriff.

Keeping in mind the heavy work done on the six yards, Carla chose minimal accessories. She went for a pair of pearl dangling earrings, matching high heels, and a diamond ring. In the end, Carla chose bright red lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, black winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, and subtle eye shadow for the glam picks.

What do you think of their wedding reception outfits?