Saran hooch tragedy: Five persons die, four hospitalised in Bihar district
In a tragic incident, at least five persons died while four others were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district on Friday.
The hooch tragedy has so far claimed 17 lives ever since it was reported on August 3 in the district.
Mohammad Alauddin Khan (resident of Audha village), Kameshwar Mahto alias Loha, Ramjeevan alias Rajendra Ram, Rohit Singh and Papu Singh (Bhuwalpur village) died after consuming the poisonous liquor.
Four others namely—Ramnath Mahto, Lalbabu Shah, Shankar Rai and Hira Rai are undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Dr Meraj Alam, a doctor on duty who treated two of the admitted persons, told media persons that four persons were brought to Sadar hospital. Two of the four persons died while the remaining were admitted.
Ramnath, who is admitted in the hospital, told media persons that he had on Thursday noon bought liquor from a woman seller at Muchkanpur village. After consuming, he started vomiting following his family members took him to the hospital.
The victim’s family members admitted that their relatives bought liquor on Thursday noon and consumed it late evening. Around 4am, they complained of nausea, headache, vomiting and uneasiness.
Police officials reached the spot and began probing the incident.
SDPO (Sadar) Muneshwar Prasad Singh said the cause of deaths was being ascertained.
SHO of Garkha police station Ramsevak Rawat, circle officer Mohammad Javed Alam and SDPO (Sadar) Muneshwar Prasad Singh reached the spot and inquired about the incident.
-
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
-
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
-
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
