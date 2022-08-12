Saran hooch tragedy: Five persons die, four hospitalised in Bihar district

In a tragic incident, at least five persons died while four others were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district on Friday.

The hooch tragedy has so far claimed 17 lives ever since it was reported on August 3 in the district.

Mohammad Alauddin Khan (resident of Audha village), Kameshwar Mahto alias Loha, Ramjeevan alias Rajendra Ram, Rohit Singh and Papu Singh (Bhuwalpur village) died after consuming the poisonous liquor.

Four others namely—Ramnath Mahto, Lalbabu Shah, Shankar Rai and Hira Rai are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Dr Meraj Alam, a doctor on duty who treated two of the admitted persons, told media persons that four persons were brought to Sadar hospital. Two of the four persons died while the remaining were admitted.

Ramnath, who is admitted in the hospital, told media persons that he had on Thursday noon bought liquor from a woman seller at Muchkanpur village. After consuming, he started vomiting following his family members took him to the hospital.

The victim’s family members admitted that their relatives bought liquor on Thursday noon and consumed it late evening. Around 4am, they complained of nausea, headache, vomiting and uneasiness.

Police officials reached the spot and began probing the incident.

SDPO (Sadar) Muneshwar Prasad Singh said the cause of deaths was being ascertained.

SHO of Garkha police station Ramsevak Rawat, circle officer Mohammad Javed Alam and SDPO (Sadar) Muneshwar Prasad Singh reached the spot and inquired about the incident.

