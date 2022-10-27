Afternoon brief: They are abusing your Shravan Kumar, says Kejriwal after Ghazipur protest, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘They are abusing your Shravan Kumar’: Kejriwal after Ghazipur protest

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday challenged the "top leaders" of the BJP to show one development work they did for Delhi as he faced protest on his way to visit the Ghazipur landfill…read more.

'Ye perfect hai…': BJP leader's Shivaji-on-note dig at Kejriwal

A ₹200 note - photoshopped to feature Maratha king and icon Chhatrapati Shivaji - was tweeted Wednesday by BJP leader Nitesh Rane as a response to Delhi chief minister Arvind…read more.

Texas man sentenced to death for murder of US' 1st turbaned Sikh cop

A Texas man has been charged with killing Sandeep Dhaliwal, America's first turbaned Sikh police officer to death, by a jury. Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was the first Sikh deputy for the Harris…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock shatter multiple T20 World Cup records as South Africa punish Bangladesh

South Africa brushed aside the disappointments of the washout against Zimbabwe a couple of days ago by putting in a grand performance against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup…read more.

Shefali Jariwala reveals why she could ‘bare it all’ in Ratri Ke Yatri

Shefali Jariwala has said that she could easily “bare it all” in her web show Raatri Ke Yatri season 2 because she knew she was in 'safe hands'. She played the role of a sex worker in the show…read more.

Tesla may face criminal probe over autonomous drive claims: Report

Tesla is in deeper trouble over its self-drive technology than what may have previously been known. A recent Reuters report has highlighted how Tesla is under criminal investigation in the…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi Rao Hydari defines perfection in an elegant gharara set; a must-have for festive wardrobe: All pics

When it comes to defining royalty and elegance, one of the celebrities who always comes to our mind is Aditi Rao Hydari. The star has mastered the art of wearing traditional ensembles and…read more.

Apple's iPhone plant in China hit with Covid-19 outbreak: Report

China continues to grapple with coronavirus outbreaks despite the Jinping regime's Zero Covid policy. A recent wav has now grappled the Apple’s iPhones assembly plant in China…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON