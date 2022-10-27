Home / World News / Texas man sentenced to death for murder of US' 1st turbaned Sikh cop

Texas man sentenced to death for murder of US' 1st turbaned Sikh cop

Published on Oct 27, 2022 11:32 AM IST

Sandeep Dhaliwal: Sandeep Dhaliwal was the first Sikh deputy for the Harris county department.

A Houston Police officer places a picture of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in his hat.(File)
A Houston Police officer places a picture of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in his hat.(File)
ByMallika Soni

A Texas man has been charged with killing Sandeep Dhaliwal, America's first turbaned Sikh police officer to death, by a jury. Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was the first Sikh deputy for the Harris county department, was killed in the line of duty in September 2019 when he had pulled up a man for his arrest over violation of parole.

"Verdict is in: Jurors sentence Robert Solis to death. We are extremely grateful that justice has been served. Sandeep changed our Sheriff's Office family for the better, and we continue striving to live up to his example of servant leadership. May he Rest In Peace," Harris county sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

“The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in the head in broad daylight. That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death,” Harris county district attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

