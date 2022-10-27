Home / India News / 'Ye perfect hai…': BJP leader's Shivaji-on-note dig at Kejriwal

'Ye perfect hai…': BJP leader's Shivaji-on-note dig at Kejriwal

india news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 11:54 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal had suggested images of Ganesha and Lakshmi be used on currency notes to help boost the Indian economy.

Photoshopped note shared by Nitesh Rane on Twitter(@NiteshNRane)
Photoshopped note shared by Nitesh Rane on Twitter(@NiteshNRane)
ByHT News Desk

A 200 note - photoshopped to feature Maratha king and icon Chhatrapati Shivaji - was tweeted Wednesday by BJP leader Nitesh Rane as a response to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's rather unique solution to concerns over the condition of the Indian economy.

Shortly before the photoshopped note was shared by Rane, the AAP leader had appealed to prime minister Narendra Modi to print currency notes with images of Hindu gods and goddesses - Ganesh and Lakshmi - to boost the government's efforts to boost economic growth and halt the rupee's slide against the dollar.

"Ye perfect hai..." Rane wrote as he shared the image of the photoshopped note.

The BJP leader added a cheeky smiley for extra effect.

Kejriwal's suggestion - he even invoked Indonesia as an example, pointing out that government used photos of Ganesha on some of its notes.

“As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation…”

"But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on other side," he said.

The advice was met with jibes and jabs by both the Congress and the BJP.

READ | On Kejriwal's ‘Lakshmi-Ganesha photo' demand, Cong's ‘I am Paki’ jibe

The latter party's Delhi unit chief called the suggestion a political gimmick floated ahead of elections in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“Their (AAP) minister, Gujarat chief and leaders abused Hindu gods… and yet they are in the party. They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask,” Manoj Tiwari said.

READ | 'Political gimmick’: BJP reacts to Kejriwal’s Lakshmi-Ganesha demand

The BJP also accused Kejriwal of 'political drama' to divert attention from its 'failed' policies and its 'anti-Hindu mindset'.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit blasted Kejriwal, calling the proposal 'vote politics' and labelling the AAP the BJP's 'B team'. “It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say I am Pakistani, so vote for me,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
arvind kejriwal
arvind kejriwal

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out