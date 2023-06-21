Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: TN min Senthil Balaji, arrested for money laundering, undergoes heart surgery; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: TN min Senthil Balaji, arrested for money laundering, undergoes heart surgery; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TN minister Senthil Balaji, arrested on money laundering charge, undergoes cardiac surgery

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has undergone a coronary artery bypass at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital. In a brief statement the hospital said Balaji 'underwent beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery... four bypass grafts were placed and coronary revascularisation was established'. The minister is 'currently hemodynamically stable and (is) being monitored in the post-operative cardiothoracic intensive care unit', the hospital said. Read more

‘Tantrik’ kills lesbian in Uttar Pradesh after promise to change her gender, arrested

A local occultist or tantrik from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district allegedly hacked to death a 27-year-old woman from Shahjahanpur who was in a relationship with another woman she met in college, police said on Tuesday. Read more

AB draws colossal 'Dhoni' comparison with Bazball, Sehwag reveals 'new Mr. Cool' in sensational reaction to Ashes Test

The opening Test of the Ashes series witnessed a thrilling end, with Australia registering a dramatic two-wicket victory at the Edgbaston. Chasing 281, Pat Cummins (44*) played a captain's knock after the visitors were put in a spot of bother in the run-chase. Read more

International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor; stars who inspire us to practise yoga

The International Yoga Day is an annual celebration marked on June 21. It kickstarted in 2015 to promote the ancient art of yoga as a trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. An invaluable gift of ancient Indian traditions, yoga has become an integral part of the global community's go-to exercise routine, including your favourite celebrities. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kauvery hospital tamil nadu ms dhoni ab de villiers kareena kapoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP