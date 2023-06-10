Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Trains won't halt at Odisha station till CBI probe is over; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Trains won't halt at Odisha station till CBI probe is over; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Odisha mishap: No train to stop at Bahanaga Bazar station till CBI probe is over

The Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district, where a deadly triple-train accident involving Coromondel Express, Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express and an iron ore-laden goods train resulted in death of at least 288 and injury to 1,200 passengers, has been shut down for stoppage of any train till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragedy is over, officials said. Read More

A picture from the train accident.(HT File Photo)
A picture from the train accident.(HT File Photo)

‘Not a hate crime,’ rules Canadian law enforcement on Indira Gandhi float

Canadian law enforcement does not believe that the display depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi upon a float at a parade in the Greater Toronto Area on June 4 constitutes a hate crime. Read More

Web Stories | 5 Tips To Prevent HairFall in Monsoon

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan responds after Rashmika Mandanna praises her Saami Saami performance. Watch

Never Have I Ever actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has reacted after Rashmika Mandanna praised her for dancing to her song Saami Saami from Pushpa. Taking to Twitter, Rashmika shared a fan's tweet along with a clip from the show. The clip is from season four of the Netflix series. Read More

Kiara Advani's hot pink saree and bralette with statement jhumkis will take you through summer in style: Watch

Actor Kiara Advani visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with her mother and Sidharth Malhotra's mother. The paparazzi clicked the star with her two moms outside the show set and shared the snippets on social media. Read More

Ajinkya Rahane's million-dollar 'Chennai Super Kings' statement after sensational 89 in WTC Final vs Australia

There were a lot many questions raised on Ajinkya Rahane's selection for the World Test Championship final. For a player who spent the better part of the last 18 months in absolute wilderness with world cricket devoid of any slightest information on Rahane's plan, the selection did shock many and blamed the selectors for taking a call based on his staggering return in IPL 2023. Read More

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
odisha top news train + 1 more
odisha top news train
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out