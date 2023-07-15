Afternoon brief: UK visa fee to rise. Here's what Indians will have to pay, and all the latest news

UK visa fee to rise ‘significantly’. Here's how much Indians will have to pay Fees and health surcharges paid by visa applicants, including Indians, to the National Health Service (NHS) will increase significantly, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak announced. The hike may reportedly be around 15 per cent to 20 per cent although no official confirmation has been given yet. Read More Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(AFP File)

South Korea asks China for ‘constructive’ role in curbing North Korea's threats

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday called on China to play a "constructive role" in curbing North Korea's threats, after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this week. Read More

PM Modi visits UAE, Burj Khalifa lights up with Indian tricolour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on July 15. In his day-long visit, he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders are meeting to review the burgeoning bilateral ties between the two nations. Read More

Anupam Kher calls Satish Kaushik's kid Vanshika ‘more than a daughter for me’, wishes her on birthday with pics

Actor Anupam Kher has been a strong support to his late friend Satish Kaushik's family since his death earlier this year. Anupam often shares posts on his social media platforms also featuring Satish Kaushaik's daughter Vanshika. Read More

Mastering the art of luxurious living: 6 expert tips for designing your dream home

Embarking on the journey of designing your dream home is an exhilarating endeavour that invites you to delve into the realm of luxurious living. It is an opportunity to curate a space that encapsulates your vision, offering a haven of comfort, style, and sophistication. Read More

Watch: Irritated Djokovic's sarcastic clap, crying gesture to booing crowd during Wimbledon semifinal vs Sinner

For a player who has been synonymous with Wimbledon and the iconic Centre Court for over the last couple of years, Novak Djokovic would naturally expect the crowd to be behind him, throughout. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail